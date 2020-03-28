BACK TO THE FUTURE (NHL STYLE)

QUESTION: There's no question the NHL is better now than it has ever been. The baseline talent just to get in the league is much higher than it used to be. What percentage of players from the 1980s, if magically time traveled to modern time from their peak years, could play in today's NHL?
GORDO: Those time travelers would have to hit the gym add muscle and agility. They would have to hit the ice and work on their skating to survive in the current game. Most players from yesteryear, in the condition they were in at the time, would have struggled to keep up. But given the chance to train up to the current standards -- something that could take years for some players -- then they could have fit in.
Times have changed. Back in the 1980s, some Blues veterans made fun of defenseman Robert Nordmark for drinking juices and protein shakes. Back then, the boys would practice at Brentwood Ice Rink, then retire to the Trainwreck Saloon on Manchester for beer and burgers. Those days are over!
Follow-up: As a follow up to my inane time-traveling hockey player question, if Crosby, McDavid, Gino, etc went back to the 1980s, do you think they would put up 150-200 point seasons like Mario and Wayne? Are they as good as those guys?
GORDO: If Connor McDavid traveled back to 1983 and went on the attack against that era's defensemen and goaltenders in that era's condition, he might score 300 points.
Why can't he score 200 points today? Defensemen are bigger, faster, stronger and more agile. So are goaltenders. So are checking line forwards. And today's coaches know how to use those superior athletes to close down the ice.
Follow-up: Whenever I watch classic games on NHL Network, I am struck by how slow the players were compared to now and how many advances have been made in equipment. I've loved hockey for more than 40 years but I kind of laugh when people say the game was better back then.
GORDO: The old-school game had a code of honor that has dissipated. Back then, retribution was swift and often bloody. Hockey players viewed rivals the way Bob Gibson viewed rivals -- with disdain. Rivalries were real. Fan brawls were not unusual.
Today's players are far better athletes and the game is faster by a lot. But it's a bit too civilized for my taste. I wish we could see a big more scuffling, but then again, I wish concussions weren't a thing. Far too many of the old-school guys suffered life-ruining concussions while answering the bell.
