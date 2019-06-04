QUESTION: Looking back at Matt Carpenter's stats 2013-15, he was a more complete hitter. He hit a ton of doubles to go with the walks. Matt Holliday worked with him on launch angle and power, as he was going to be our No. 3 hitter with Dexter Fowler on board to lead off. Don't you think the earlier version of Carpenter would be more productive for this team ?
GOOLD: Yes. And so does Matt Carpenter.
And we saw in spring training, and you're seeing now, his work back in that direction. You can't see some of the things he's doing in hitting to left field and not take note of what he's trying to become -- or return to -- as a hitter. He said as much during conversations with a few of us at spring training.