BACKING UP YADI (CONTINUED)

COMMENT: This whole thing with the catcher's position is crazy. We traded Carson Kelly, who will likely be an All Star, and now we will be wasting another possible star in Andrew Knizner. Before the Cards sign Yadi to an extension, shouldn't they come up with a plan for time-sharing at catcher?
BENFRED: Carson Kelly helped net Paul Goldschmidt. Remember? That's hardly a waste. Trading Knizner would not be for peanuts either, if it comes to that.
The Cardinals have a Hall of Fame catcher behind the plate. They're going to stick with him until it's over. They have already shown an ability to draft/develop talent behind him, and backfill for that talent when it's ready to play before Molina is ready to hang it up. What makes you think they can't do it again?
If I am Knizner, I realize a little patience could make me the heir apparent to a Hall of Famer at a position that is beloved in a baseball-crazed town. There are worse gigs.