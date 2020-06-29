BACKING UP YADI IN A SHORT SEASON

QUESTION: How do you envision the shortened season and roster rules impacting the Wieters/Knizner tandem behind Yadi? Do you expect Knizner being the primary backup catcher and Wieters as a bat off the bench?
GOOLD: No. It's possible Andrew Knizner (above, with Molina) is on the taxi squad — because he has options, and moving Wieters there would be tricky. Also, with the taxi squad, the need to carry a third catcher on the active roster is really minimized because that player will be right there. I'm not sure what the motivation would be for a team to carry a third catcher at this point, not when Knizner can be on that taxi squad, catching bullpens, and immediately available in case of injury or illness.
I would welcome this discussion, though, so that I could hear the other side on carrying a third catcher with a 30-man or 28-man or even 26-man roster.
Follow-up: Here are counterpoints to a third catcher: (1) if there are no minor league games, then the idea of getting Knizner experience in AAA is less appealing. (2) With a DH, there is a lessened need for pinch-hitters, so you can afford a shortened bench a little easier. (3) Wieters may be deserving of more at-bats in a DH type role.
GOOLD: Appreciate the counterpoints.
(1) Good point. It's the same situation for a prospect like Dylan Carlson. He's been effective at Triple-A. Knizner has outhit that level, for sure. So the only way for him to get game experience is at the major-league level. On the active roster at least makes that possible. It would mean, however, carrying another catcher -- a fourth -- for the taxi squad, if it's at three.
(2) Maybe. I get what you're saying. But let's see how these games play out. Even in the playoffs, the AL uses pinch-hitters. And it's a matchup game now.
(3) DH is crowded. They may have better options. A switch-hitter would be good for the role, but look at the options the Cardinals have scattered around that could bring production to that spot, too.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.