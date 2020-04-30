BAD BREAK FOR DANIEL?

QUESTION: It's unfortunate that Chase Daniel never really got a shot to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. I get not being able to unseat Drew Brees, but he goes to the Eagles and they draft Wentz, then same situation in Chicago with Trubisky. How do you think he'd have fared as a starting NFL quarterback for a decent team?
MATTER: I think some teams might have regretted not giving him more chances to be their starter. But these days, it's hard to overcome the stigma of being labeled a career backup when you've had a long career and that's all you've been, a backup. Jeremy Maclin made that point in the Daniel story that published Sunday. He really thought Chase might get to start in Philly in 2016 when Wentz was drafted. Instead, the Eagles gave Wentz the job as a rookie.
Here's the real fascinating thing about Daniel's career: He's the victim of bad timing on two fronts.
1. In 2009, 6-foot was considered way too short to play QB in the NFL. Russell Wilson helped change that. Baker Mayfield, too. Now you've got 5-9 Kyler Murray getting drafted first overall. Had Daniel played in college in 2015-2018 instead of 2005-2008, he's probably a first-round pick.
2. Early in his career, before he was established as a roster commodity, teams were less willing to thrust young QBs into starting roles. Now in 2020, it's sink or swim for first-round picks. A decade ago, if Chase were a 10-year veteran from the Andy Reid tree, he'd have a chance to start for someone while they maybe groomed a first-round draft pick. Teams aren't that patient any more.
But, all that being said, Chase won't complain about the life he's got. Lots of money, very little physical wear and tear. He’ll jump right into broadcasting after his playing career and be an excellent analyst either during games or in a studio.
