QUESTION: Would it make sense to send Bader down to Triple A in order to reset himself? He does not seem comfortable at the plate most of the time, and perhaps we could ride Thomas and O'Neill for 10 days to see what they've got.
COMMISH: There might have been time to send Bader out before Ozuna was hurt, but they won't do that now. O'Neill will get his time. Thomas was hitting in the .240s when he was brought up this last time and isn't quite ready. And Bader, as you saw, still contributes defensively and was an unsung star in Sunday's game.