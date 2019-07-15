QUESTION: Goold and BenFred have weighed in on this: Do you think Bader would benefit from a trip to Memphis, assuming he doesn’t get traded? Eager to see some of the youngsters at AAA get a shot. They can’t come up if they’re blocked by Bader, Fowler and J-Mart who, in one way or another, are not performing.
COMMISH: Bader might well benefit from a week or two of regular at-bats at Memphis. But, without Ozuna and an offense at peak efficiency, Bader's defense still plays in the late innings if the Cardinals are ahead. That is the issue. Getting ahead and staying ahead.
Follow-up: