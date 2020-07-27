BADER JUST A FOURTH OUTFIELDER?
Day three of Cardinals 'Summer Camp'

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader runs down a line drive during "summer camp" at Busch Stadium on July 5. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Does Bader just profile as a fourth outfielder for defensive and running purposes? The Cards should just recognize that.

COMMISH: You may be exactly right. Bader will get opportunities and if he doesn't hit, it won't look as bad if the rest of the lineup produces. But if several are struggling and he is among that group, he won't get as much chance as someone else to play out of it because of that .205 number he hung up last year.

Bader might provide a better service as a fourth outfielder and pinch runner when you need defense or speed rather than waiting for him to get on himself.

