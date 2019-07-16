QUESTION: Do you see Bader remaining with the MLB club at least until Ozuna returns? Is there a point when Randy Arozarena gets a shot here in CF? Bader has out-of-this-world defensive ability, but throw him anything that moves on the outside of the plate and he looks awful.
BENFRED: John Mozeliak has been pumping up Arozarena in his comments, which usually means we will see him at some point in the near future.
What happens when Ozuna returns is really interesting. The Cardinals have resisted giving Bader a Class AAA tune-up like they did with other struggling hitters in similar circumstances. The Cardinals don't have to decide now, so they won't. It depends on how Ozuna hits upon his return, how O'Neill continues to hit, how Arozarena pushes the envelope, and how Bader plays, too.
Bader's struggles at the plate have not stopped the outfield churn, but the Cardinals seem more hesitant to press spin cycle than they have in the past.