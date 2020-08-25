BADER TURNING IT AROUND?

QUESTION: Is Harrison Bader on a hot streak, or could this be the start of a big step forward for the center fielder?
BENFRED: Too early to tell. He's had good runs before that ended back in familiar, frustrating territory.
But I like what we are seeing and hearing. He's more upright at the plate, and less determined to pull every pitch. He's doing a better job of pouncing on those early-count fastballs he too often watches for a guy who is best off punishing fastballs. He seems to have switched gears from thinking pitchers who are determined to get him out on breaking stuff are not willing to "test him" with their fastballs to realizing that there's no reason to give him fastballs when he can't do anything with breaking pitches.
That's very encouraging, but we have to see it play out for a while before we assume there won't be another slide.
