 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BADER TURNING IT AROUND?
0 comments

BADER TURNING IT AROUND?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals play final game in Reds series

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) hits a two-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. This is Bader's second home run in as many games. The game is part of a ten game home stand meant to catch the Cardinals up after several weeks off due to positive COVID-19 tests.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Is Harrison Bader on a hot streak, or could this be the start of a big step forward for the center fielder?

BENFRED: Too early to tell. He's had good runs before that ended back in familiar, frustrating territory.

But I like what we are seeing and hearing. He's more upright at the plate, and less determined to pull every pitch. He's doing a better job of pouncing on those early-count fastballs he too often watches for a guy who is best off punishing fastballs. He seems to have switched gears from thinking pitchers who are determined to get him out on breaking stuff are not willing to "test him" with their fastballs to realizing that there's no reason to give him fastballs when he can't do anything with breaking pitches.

That's very encouraging, but we have to see it play out for a while before we assume there won't be another slide.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports