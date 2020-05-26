BAILING OUT KROENKE
BAILING OUT KROENKE

Rams Stadium Tour Football

Stan Kroenke shows off the construction progress on a monument to himself that's being erected in Inglewood, Calif. (AP file photo from 2018)

QUESTION: Before voting to help out Stan Kroenke with hundreds of millions more in stadium funding, wouldn't you think the NFL owners might wonder how it could affect their upcoming lawsuit with STL? Will it change how NFL owners ask for that money going forward, and how cities will look at publicly financing stadiums, knowing the NFL can give out that money? 

BENFRED: I don't think the NFL thinks much about how its actions are going to conflict with previous or future actions.

That's part of the reason there's so much rich fodder for this relocation lawsuit in the first place.

The league is used to doing what it wants, when it wants, rules or regulations be damned. And it will continue to operate in that manner unless someone does something to force a change.

Any region that finds itself caught in an NFL threat to leave should refer to what happened here in St. Louis, but that's easier said than done.

Cities want to keep their teams, usually. The NFL profits off that desire.

