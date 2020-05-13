BAILING OUT THE MINOR LEAGUE TEAMS

QUESTION: In what was a foregone conclusion, the AHL cancelled the remainder of its season and playoffs. As you reported, there is concern about next season, too, if fans are unable to attend games. Losing part or all of next season will probably be too much for many AHL teams to overcome, especially the independents (like the Blues’ new affiliate in Springfield). Is there enough incentive for the NHL or individual parent clubs to bail out struggling AHL franchises?
JT: You raise some great points. Not sure how the AHL could survive without fans in the stands. And until a vaccine is developed, would fans feel safe attending AHL games in person?
I'm sure their TV revenue is pennies compared to the NHL's. (And we know it's all relative here, the NHL's TV package doesn't match up to the NFL, MLB and NBA.)
Let's say the AHL carefully plans out safety and sanitation measures. Would having a limited crowd -- say 1,000 or 2,000 fans in a 10,000-seat stadium -- be enough to keep the AHL going?
And no, I don't think NHL teams would be in any position to provide help to the AHL, because they are all taking financial hits here as well.
