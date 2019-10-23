QUESTION: Why are you so against the idea of trading Kolten Wong? And, why do you think he deserves the Gold Glove over Ozzie Albies?
BENFRED: I don't know why a team that has made defense a cornerstone strength would trade the best defensive second baseman in baseball who is coming off the most complete offensive season of his career. Wong is going to win a Gold Glove, unless a robbery occurs. His .779 OPS ranked 4th among MLB second baseman this season.
The notion that trading him is going to get you a better bat for the position is easier said than done. Wong's 4.7 Wins Above Replacement was the second-best on the team and first among position players. Rare is a competitive team that has a fan base clamoring to trade a 5-ish WAR guy who is under a relatively cost-controlled contract. Count me out on trading Wong. As for the Gold Glove qualifications, let's look at the numbers.
Fielding Bible Runs Saved at Second Base:
Kolten Wong +18
Cesar Hernandez +13
Ozzie Albies +9
FanGraphs Defensive Runs Saved:
Kolten Wong +14
Yolmer Sanchez +11
Ozzie Albies +8
Zone Rating
Kolten Wong .819
Yolmer Sanchez .801
Jason Kipnis .788
Double Plays
Ozzie Albies 117
Yolmer Sanchez 108
Kolten Wong 103
Putouts Per Nine Innings
Jurickson Profar 1.94
Kolten Wong 1.88
Rougned Odor 1.86
Assists per Nine Innings
Koten Wong 3.10
Ryan McMahon 3.09
Yolmer Sanchez 2.98
Wong also led the pack in range factor, ranked fourth in innings played at the position and second in total chances, trailing only Sanchez, so keep that in mind when looking at his errors (nine). I'd be stunned if he doesn't win it.