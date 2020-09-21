 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BANGING THE DRUM FOR VOIT
0 comments

BANGING THE DRUM FOR VOIT

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Yanks blow out Blue Jay 20-6, move into 2nd place in AL East

Lafayette High product and former Cardinal Luke Voit hits a three-run homer for the New York Yankees against Toronto on Sept. 15. (AP Photo)

COMMENT: Sorry to harp on Luke Voit, but he has 21 HRs and 49 RBIs in 49 games. That would play well in the Cards lineup. Who missed on this? And the answer cannot be he was blocked or he was not good defensively. With a bat that good, they should have made room for him.

COMMISH: You can harp on Voit all you want. Everybody else does. And it's great he's doing what he's been doing. But he was a minor league player when the trade was made and the Yankees had him in their minors until highly touted first baseman Greg Bird got hurt and then didn't produce.

The rest is history. Luke Voit was in the right place at the right time. And, when the door opened, he charged through it.

But, nobody in St. Louis — I mean, nobody — saw this coming.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports