BANGING THE DRUM FOR VOIT

COMMENT: Sorry to harp on Luke Voit, but he has 21 HRs and 49 RBIs in 49 games. That would play well in the Cards lineup. Who missed on this? And the answer cannot be he was blocked or he was not good defensively. With a bat that good, they should have made room for him.
COMMISH: You can harp on Voit all you want. Everybody else does. And it's great he's doing what he's been doing. But he was a minor league player when the trade was made and the Yankees had him in their minors until highly touted first baseman Greg Bird got hurt and then didn't produce.
The rest is history. Luke Voit was in the right place at the right time. And, when the door opened, he charged through it.
But, nobody in St. Louis — I mean, nobody — saw this coming.
