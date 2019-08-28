QUESTION: Is Ivan Barbashev going to the KHL really in play?
TOM T.: The KHL season starts on Sunday, so there's a bit of a deadline there, though I'm sure a team there would take him without training camp. If a player like Maroon was dangling that option, a team would call him on it because North Americans going to the KHL isn't a common move, but for a Russian, it's a bit more of a threat. Barbashev, though, wouldn't have to look much past Vladimir Sobotka to know that getting a few more dollars in the KHL for a season or two doesn't always pay off down the road.
With Maroon's situation out of the way, it's pretty clear what the Blues can offer. They've got about $2.6 million under the cap, plus they want to give themselves a little cushion if they can. The fact that Barbashev was at the race at World Wide Technology Raceway over the weekend, and not in Moscow, suggests he wants to be here.
(By the way, Dmitrij Jaskin has signed a one-year deal with Dynamo Moscow.)
Follow-up: Does three years at $2 million per get it done for Barby?
TOM T.: I would think that would work on his side. It's not Sundqvist money (he's making $2.75 million), but it's more than Sanford. Question would be how comfortable the Blues are with being that close to the cap. Though they've had years where they've been right up against it at the start of the season.