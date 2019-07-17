QUESTION: Why is Barbashev (No. 49 above) seemingly not getting the same love as Sundqvist (70)? Not that anyone has dissed him, but Sunny seems to be getting tons of praise while Barby had the same number of goals, better face-off %, is 2 years younger, and, IMO, has a higher ceiling.
TOM T.: Sundqvist did take on a kind of mythical status this season, especially after he got laid out by Wilson in the preseason. But he was a guy that, based on the season before, we (sportswriters) weren't sure was going to make the team. I thought he was AHL-bound because the season before was a big "meh." So he had that going for him. I think we thought Barbashev was more likely to make the team. (Though I also thought Jaskin would be around.)
Right now, I think Sundqvist is a better player, or at least lends himself to the imagination of doing more. Berube seemed to chuckle at the suggestion during the playoffs that Barbashev could be playing higher in the lineup. It sounded like he's become more of a fourth-line guy in Berube's mind. Sundqvist averaged almost 14 minutes a game this season; Barbashev 11 1/2. The team seems to see Sundqvist as the better player, or at least sees extra value in the fourth line.
And right now, Sundqvist has arbitration rights and Barbashev doesn't, which means he'll get paid more.