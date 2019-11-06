QUESTION: Is Barry Odom as good as gone? If Mizzou fans had higher expectations, would it have happened already?
BENFRED: No, I really think Jim Sterk wants to see how the season finishes. Odom was in a similar spot before his last win against Florida, and that certainly changed the tune. Sterk has said time and time again he views seasons as a whole, so I expect him to do that.
Factoring into his analysis of this season will have to be some bad marks against his coach. The Tigers have lost three games to double-digit dogs. They have squandered an ideal schedule. They have gotten mediocre play from an offensive line that should be better than it is. Their offense is not as good as its talent. They can't figure out how to play in the rain. They commit far too many penalties.
The Tigers have also had some bad luck worth considering. They lost linebacker Cale Garrett, the QB of the defense. Kelly Bryant has been roughed up and is a question mark moving forward. The NCAA waiting game has been a distraction that remains.
Sterk will weigh them all. He's mentioned regularly that he wants a top-25 team. If a fourth-year coach can't get there, it's fair to wonder when.
As for fan expectations, Mizzou faithful can't pretend its support of the program dictates firing a six or seven-win coach, even if that team should have won nine-plus this season.
Compared to the SEC, Mizzou is one of the lowest programs on the totem pole when it comes to measurable fan support, in both donations, attendance and passion for football.
You get what you pay for, or something like that.