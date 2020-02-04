BASEBALL A DYING SPORT?

QUESTION: How do you feel about people who say that baseball is dying with people under the age of 30? Personally, I think it's true. Most people that age in the STL area would trade the Cardinals for an NBA or NFL team.
BENFRED: Unless that's a trade that is being offered, I'm not sure what the point is? The Chicken Littles have been out for baseball for years now. Meanwhile the game's revenue continues to grow.
It might be good to think about the long-term future of the NFL. We probably won't see it in our lifetime, but think about the trends. More and more elite players are walking away from the game in their prime, getting their money and getting out. Fewer and fewer young people are playing in youth and high school programs around the country. I had a chat with an NFL player recently who told me he would not want his son to play the game, and that he thinks 85 percent of current players would feel the same way.
How's that going to age?
I love football. Played it. Watch college games religiously. I'm out on the NFL because of what I saw and covered here in St. Louis. I know not everyone shares that opinion, but I'm not going to be a phony and pretend like I watch it when I don't.