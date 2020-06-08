BASEBALL BACK ON TV: WILL IT BE A BIG DRAW?

QUESTION: So much has been made about the importance of the postseason TV dollars that make it worthwhile for the owners to not cancel the season. Don't you think by playing a glorified exhibition season (50, 60, 70 games) the ratings will NOT be that high in October? Won't the networks have recourse to request reduction of fees due to the fact that it's not a "real season"?
GOOLD: They need the games to be broadcast -- whether people watch them or not is just a chance to increase revenues from there. The broadcast fees is where the revenue is, and for that to happen they need the games to happen, regardless of the ratings they draw. Let the networks figure that out. Baseball gets paid for putting a game on the field.
I appreciate what you're saying, but goodness, there is every indication that the networks want programming, live programming, and that fans want it to. I don't see how the length of the season does anything but maybe heighten the appetite because there is clear demand and the supply is limited. I'm sure there will be tussles ahead for every dollar, but there are indications that won't be a problem.
Baseball has to get on the field. Networks have to draw in the viewers. The evidence as of now suggests the audience will be there, and if not, baseball still gets at least a minimum of the revenue it's eyeballing as the jackpot for a return.
