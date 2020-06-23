BASEBALL BETTER OFF WITH A SALARY CAP?

QUESTION: Would MLB be better served with a salary cap and a salary floor?
BENFRED: It's a good question, as that's the model the other leagues have adapted, but the players have been pretty dead set in not having their revenues directly linked to the owners' revenues.
Part of that reasoning was on display during this recent back-and-forth about the 2020 season. Players don't trust owners' word on what the revenue is. You can't agree to split something down the middle if the two sides disagree about the size of the pie being split.
A salary floor would be great, because it would force tanking teams to have to spend to lose. I'm not sure there are enough owners who want all teams to try to compete. If there were, we would have heard some complain about the tanking trend. None of them do.
