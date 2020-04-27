BASEBALL IN EMPTY BALLPARKS

QUESTION: In your previous chat, you said you thought baseball should return only when fans can be back in the stands. Has your viewpoint on this changed? Do you think this opinion is shared by the majority of baseball fans?
GOOLD: I continue to struggle with this — and my viewpoint may not change, but please don't consider that a hardline stance that the other viewpoint is wrong. I may be in the wrong here, and I get that. But I have to be honest. I have definite reservations about the games returning to empty ballparks for a few reasons.
• Does it give off the sense of normalcy, when things are not normal, and does it imply a form of favoritism/elitism if teams acquire widespread that the general public does not?
• Does it invite cosmetic changes to the game that aren't substantive or necessary?
I'll give you an example of the latter question. So, in one of the news reports about the Arizona Project it described how players would likely exist in isolation — at the same hotel, and the removed from the larger populace into a world of constant testing, isolation, and baseball. And then it went on to describe how at the ballpark the players would maintain their social distance by sitting around the ballpark. Why? That seems silly, done for optics, not substance. If they're together in the hotel, together on the bus, and together on the field, and going through all the testing together then aren't they effectively a "family unit" by that point and the social distancing thing would be theater, not necessary. That's what I'm talking about.
(Consider for a moment the sheer quantity of testing that is being advertised as necessary to bring a league back together. It's thousands and thousands of tests a week. Seriously.)
And, again, I don't think many share this view, and that's fine. I could be wrong. As I give this thought — and continue to do so every day and in every conversation I can with players, executives, and other writers — I just encounter qualms, concerns. That's all.
I don't think a majority of baseball fans agree at all. Many want the game back — however that is possible. That's the polling that I've seen. That is the tone of the emails I get.
