8. BASEBALL KEEPS WINNING

Coach Darin Hendrickson became the baseball program’s all-time winningest coach, and the Billikens won the A-10 tournament three times to reach the NCAA Tournament field. He took over the program in 2008 after SLU had only three winning seasons in the previous 37.
SLU posted eight winning seasons during the decade and had a record of 336-239. Hendrickson moved to the top of the win list with 390 in the second-longest tenure for any baseball coach at the school. He will enter his 13th season in 2020.
The Billikens had 12 players named to the A-10 first team, had nine players drafted and saw pitcher James Norwood reach the major leagues with the Cubs in 2018.