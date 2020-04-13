BASEBALL ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STOPPAGE

QUESTIONS: How will baseball change as a result of the pandemic? Will the owners and players enter a new era of detente with a greater appreciation for the value of the game? Will contract language change? Will players seek larger contracts (or more guaranteed money, such as the NFL players receive)? Will other teams start following the Cardinals model more, avoiding big contracts and investing more in player development?
GOOLD: Baseball will change, yes. All of us will. To your questions:
(Owners and players detente) That is one hope mentioned on both sides. Being forced to a table to come to an agreement at a time like this — when there are bigger issues in the world — could set the stage for better talks and less acrimony in the near future. Count me in the group that already believed the money at stake would lead to an agreement and that some of the arguments were rhetoric with solutions. Was it volatile? Yes. Will some of it still be volatile? Absolutely. But there's hope a mutual respect emerges, especially as the union as a new voice at the table in the lawyer/negotiator they hired for the coming CBA work.
(Contract language) Possibly. But that's not unusual to have contract language change.
(Larger contracts) The NFL should always seek guaranteed money. Why it would take a pandemic to inspire them -- what a joke. They should always have that as a priority. Period. The union isn't doing its job if that's not the priority. As for baseball players ... they'll seek what the market will give them. There is no trend to suggest that will be longer contracts and no reason to think that trend will emerge from this stoppage.
(Cardinals model) They already are and a vast majority of teams have been. The Cardinals are following the trend, not leading it.
