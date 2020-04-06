BASEBALL ON THE VERGE OF GETTING WEIRD?
BASEBALL ON THE VERGE OF GETTING WEIRD?

Cardinals 10, Giants 0 at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (center)is congratulated in the dugout after scoring with Matt Carpenter off a third inning single hit by pitcher Dakota Hudson against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won 10-0. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: If baseball comes back, there has been talk of tinkering with rules, rosters, the postseason, universal DH, etc., just for this season. If that is the case, what do you think we can expect to see, or what would you do?

GOOLD: Expanded rosters, for sure.

A universal DH is likely.

Wouldn't be shocked if you saw the playoffs shift to short series and expand the number of teams that qualify.

One that is likely to get discussed is the runner at second base to start extra innings, like we've seen in the minors or in spring training. That would be used to assure that games don't go that long, don't go deep into the evening, and that there is a resolution. You'd see that.

Seven-inning games for doubleheaders.

Things, as Ben Frederickson wrote recently, could get weird.

