BASEBALL RETURNING TOO SOON?
BASEBALL RETURNING TOO SOON?

Cardinals Spring Baseball

Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas exits the team's spring training clubhouse in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: We keep hearing about plan after plan that could allow baseball to come back, and now some of the states mentioned for hosting games without fans are starting to open. Is the risk now related to launching too soon, and being derailed if the virus comes back?

BENFRED: The question isn't if the virus will come back, as it has not gone away, and won't entirely until there is a vaccine or proven treatment that knocks it down.

The question is if MLB can navigate an altered schedule with enough testing and self-containment to keep the adapted season from being derailed.

The question is if the league can keep the virus out, or at least minimized enough once it gets in, that it doesn't force a stop after the start.

We still don't have answers as to how it would be handled when a player tests positive when teams reassemble. Is he out for two weeks? Is that team? Until there is a system in place, we're really not talking about much. And if you don't like the latest proposal, just await a week and there will be a new one that comes out.

I said before we left spring training that July 4, without fans, was my blind guess for baseball's return. It's looking decent right now.

