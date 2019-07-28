With two outs in the Houston third, Yordan Alvarez added the visitors' lead when he ripped a 3-2 pitch into the Cardinals bullpen to stretch the Astros lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, the Redbirds loaded the bases with one out on singles from Tommy Edman, Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill. But Astros starter Wade Miley struck out Paul DeJong on a 3-2 pitch and then retired Matt Wieters on a groundout to end the threat.
In the Cardinals fourth, Kolten Wong was hit by pitch with one out and moved to third on a two-out single by Tommy Edman. But Jose Martinez struck out to end the threat.
It took just two pitches for Houston to take the lead Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
George Springer, the Astros leadoff man, hit the second pitch he saw from Dakota Hudson over the wall in left to give the visitors the early lead. It was the 31st career homer to lead off a game for Springer, who leads the majors this season with seven.
In the home half of the first, Jose Martinez walked with one out and Tyler O'Neil did the same with two outs. But the Cardinals failed to score.
HUDSON STARTS SERIES FINALE
Dakota Hudson gets the start as the Cardinals look to finish strong in a three-game set with the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
The Cards beat the Astros 5-3 on Friday but lost 8-2 on Saturday night.
Both teams enter Sunday's action in first place. The Cardinals (56-48) are one game ahead of both the Chicago Cubs (55-49) and the Milwaukee Brewers (56-50) in the NL Central while the Astros (67-39) hold an eight-game lead over the Oakland A's in the AL West.
Hudson, who's 10-4 with a 3.61 ERA, has been solid all season for the Cards.
“He's been a pillar of the staff, a stalwart,'' manager Mike Shildt said prior to Sunday's game. “He's a guy that goes out and takes the ball and gets better as the game goes. When he runs into adversity, he cinches his belt and figures out a way to bear down and improve as the game goes. When he has his good stuff early he's tough and goes deep in games. Looking for him to give us a really good chance to win a ballgame.”
Wade Miley has been similarly good for the Astros; he's 8-4 this season with a 3.16 ERA. In his last five starts, he's 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt tied a club record Saturday, matching Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire on Saturday night by homering in his sixth consecutive game.
“If we don't have any traffic, you know, then he may not hit leading off the next inning,'' Shildt said. “But we had some traffic and the way he's been swinging the bat and the way our guys compete, he absolutely gets that at-bat and a chance to make it a four-run game and all bets are off.”
FOWLER AVAILABLE SUNDAY
Shildt said that outfielder Dexter Fowler, who's slowed by a foot injury, could contribute off the bench if needed on Sunday.
“He can contribute. He still has some affects fro the other day, but we feel comfortable that it's not anything long-term,'' the manager said. “Another day of keeping him off his feet.... But I think he's available for anything we need for him today _ just have to do it off the bench.”
The manager is looking forward to Harrison Bader getting a chance against Miley, a lefthander.
“He's in there against a lefty, which is a better matchup for Harrison,'' Shildt said. “Ready to watch him play. I think he's going to have a really good day,'' Shildt said.
The manager continued: “It's about showing consistent, quality at-bats, no different than anybody else in our lineup.”
WACHA STEPS UP
With starter Daniel Ponce de Leon struggling, Michael Wacha provided a much-needed solid performance in relief on Saturday.
“It was a big outing for Michael,” Shildt said. “You know, we sat there in the fifth thinking about hitting for him but really liked his stuff and felt we could get another couple of innings. That that at-bat, sacrificing a potential out there was worth the two innings. Also, stretched Michael out a little bit and see what that looks like. Again, the bullpen's been carrying a lot of the mail, so we wanted to give those guys a little bit more of a blow there.”
Shildt continued: “It was a win win in a loss. And that's still a win and there's carryover to that.”
Here are Sunday's lineups:
CARDINALS
Tommy Edman, 3B
Jose Martinez, RF
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Tyler O'Neill, LF
Paul DeJong, SS
Matt Wieters, C
Harrison Bader, CF
Kolten Wong, 2B
Dakota Hudson, P
ASTROS
George Springer, CF
Jose Altuve, 2B
Michael Brantley, RF
Yordan Alvarez, LF
Carlos Correa, SS
Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Aledmys Diaz, 3B
Max Stassi, C
Wade Miley, P