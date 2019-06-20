The Cardinals got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the Florida lead to 4-3 at Busch Stadium.
With one out, Paul DeJong singled off the wall in left. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a run-scoring double into the left-field corner to make it 4-2 and then Marcell Ozuna singled up the middle to make it 4-3.
After hit-and-run hit by Jose Martinez, his third safety of the night, put runners at first and third with two outs, Yadier Molina popped out and Kolten Wong grounded into forceout to end the inning.
The Marlins had stretched the lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh, scoring an unearned run.
Pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson reached on a two-base error by Marcell Ozuna in left and scored when Miguel Rojas rolled a seeing-eye single up the middle.
Florida regained the lead in the sixth, pushing across two runs to go up 3-1.
Miguel Rojas singled just out of the reach of second baseman Kolten Wong and Harold Ramirez followed with a single up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt attempt was popped up for the first out, the Marlins' Brian Anderson doubled past the diving Matt Carpenter at third base, allowing the visitors to go up 2-1.
After an intentional walk to Starlin Castro loaded the bases, Giovanny Gallegos came on in relief of starter Adam Wainwright. Gallegos struck out Jorge Alfaro, but hit Cesar Puello with a pitch to force in a run and push the Miami lead to 3-1.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Kolten Wong singled and Harrison Bader was hit by pitch. But pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler grounded out to end the threat.
The visiting Marlins scored first, going up 1-0 in the fourth inning.
Garrett Cooper doubled down the third-base line with one out, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. An out later, Starlin Castro doubled into the gap in left-center, driving in the game's first run.
The Cardinals pulled even at 1-1 in the fifth inning on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
After a one-out single by pitcher Adam Wainwright, Paul DeJong delivered with a double into the left-field corner that rattled around long enough for Wainwright to score the tying run.
The Cardinals got two-out hits from Jose Martinez and Yadier Molina in the fourth. But Kolten Wong flew out to center to end the threat.
Coming off the injured list, Adam Wainwright looked sharp. For Miami, former Cardinals farmhand Zac Gallen has been nearly as effective in his big-league debut. He fanned two in the first inning. In the second, he surrendered his first hit, to Jose Martinez, and his first walk, to Yadier Molina, with one out. But recovered to get a pair of groundouts to end the inning.
The Marlins picked up their first hit _ an infield single by JT Riddle _ with one out in the second. But Wainwright fanned the side, all on called third strikes, in the inning.
WAINWRIGHT OFF THE INJURED LIST
Veteran righthander Adam Wainwright will come off the disabled list Thursday to take on the Florida Marlins in the finale of a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Thursday. Game time is 6:15 p.m.
Wainwright is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA this season, but he's enjoyed better success at home this season, going 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA.
Wainwright will be opposed by former Cardinals farmhand Zac Gallen, a 23-year-old who was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft and traded to the Marlins in the deal that brought Marcell Ozuna to the Redbirds. This season with AAA New Orleans, Gallen is 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA. In 91 1/3 innings, this season, he has allowed just 18 earned runs and has struck out 112.
The Cardinals won 2-1 on Paul Goldschmidt's 11th-inning homer on Wednesday, getting six shutout innings from righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon. Reliever John Gant picked up the win, improving to 7-0 and lowering his ERA to 1.58.
"To be able to be that guy to come through, help us win, it feels good,'' Goldschmidt said. "I kept reminding myself to not try and hit the home run _ don't try to do too much _ but I fought off some pitches....
"I don't feel like confidence has been lacking. I feel like I've been preparing and trying to do my job. The results just haven't been there. That's baseball. It's gratifying to help the team.... That's why any walkoff is so special because you got to do something that's really cool individually but, more importantly, the team gets to celebrate, the fans, the whole city, the whole organization. It's cool to have that positive feeling beyond just an individual success."
Manager Mike Shildt added: "It meant a lot to all of us. First off, Goldie's a team guy and he's most happy that we won. He's a guy who's contributed a lot this season. Goldie's moved our needle in a lot of different directions _ in the clubhouse with his work ethic and his preparation.''
ROSTER MOVES
The Cardinals sent Ponce de Leon back the Memphis to make room on the roster for Wainwright.
“He pitched great yesterday _ tough thing for a young guy who throws that well to be optioned _ but with the off days (we have coming up), we'll be able to shake up the rotation a little bit and he'll be in contention to get back in there,'' general manager Michael Girsch said prior to Thursday's game.
“I think that's one of the challenges for the young guys in Memphis trying to establish themselves up here who have options,'' Girsch continued. “Ponce will be back at some point; it's just part of the process.”
Girsch also said that infielder Yairo Munoz, who had been on the paternity list for a trip to the Dominican Republic, ran into some travel difficulties and has been placed on the restricted list.
“He did everything right; he was on the earliest possible flight out of the Dominican this morning, which got delayed,'' Girsch explained. “Then he got to New York and got delayed and just isn't going to make it here on time.
“He should be here sometime tonight, God willing, and we'll sort that out tomorrow.”
Girsch also said that veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko remains on the injured list with a calf injury. “It's going to be a little while,'' Girsch said. “The calf strain is more significant than the back issue.”
LINEUPS
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Paul DeJong, SS
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Jose Martinez, RF
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Harrison Bader, CF
Adam Wainwright, P
MIAMI MARLINS
Miguel Rojas, SS
Harold Ramirez, LF
Garrett Cooper, 1B
Brian Anderson, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B
Jorge Alfaro, C
Cesar Puello, RF
JT Riddle, CF
Zac Gallen, P