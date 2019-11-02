NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway as their manager.
He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11. Beltrán finished with a .279 average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City (1998-04), Houston (2004, 2017), the Mets (2005-11), San Francisco (2011), St. Louis (2012-13), the Yankees (2014-16) and Texas (2016).
The 42-year-old Beltrán is the first former Cardinal to manage a major league team since Mike Matheny, who last played for the Cardinals in 2004 before becoming their manager eight years later, in Beltran’s first year with the club.
The switch-hitting Beltran became an important bridge for Matheny and the Cardinals, who had lost longtime star Albert Pujols to the Angels as a free agent. Beltran hit .269 with 32 homers and 97 runs batted in in 2012 as the Cardinals lost the National League Championship Series in seven games to San Francisco.
The next year, Beltran in his 16th season finally played in his first World Series, when the Cardinals took on Boston. The Cardinals lost in six games as right fielder Beltran suffered a rib injury in Fenway Park’s right field, robbing a potential, second-inning grand slam from David Ortiz. Though compromised, Beltran did not miss any games and batted .294 in the Series after hitting .296 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs during the season.
After that season, Beltran signed a three-year deal with the New York Yankees.
He becomes the first minority to fill one of the eight major league manager vacancies this offseason. Those jobs filled are: the Chicago Cubs (David Ross), Kansas City (Matheny), the Los Angeles Angels (Joe Maddon), Philadelphia (Joe Girardi) and San Diego (Jayce Tingler). Pittsburgh and San Francisco remain open.
Callaway was hired by then general manager Sandy Alderson and led New York to a disappointing 77-85 record in his first season. Brodie Van Wagenen replaced Alderson as GM and proclaimed the Mets favorite to win the NL East. But New York fell to 41-51 with a loss in its first game following the All-Star break and could climb only to the periphery of the wildcard race before finishing 86-76, third in the division behind Atlanta and World Series champion Washington.
Beltrán will be the fourth of the current managers born in Puerto Rico, joining Boston’s Alex Cora, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Washington’s Dave Martinez.