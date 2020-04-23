'An electrifying moment': The night Fernando Tatis hit two grand slams in the same inning

Only once before had the Cardinals hit two grand slams in one game - Jim Bottomley and Chick Hafey did it in 1929. No Cardinal had ever hit two homers in one inning although one St. Louis Browns player, Kenny Williams, had two in an inning in 1922.

Tatis, with eight runs batted in, also shattered the modern-day RBI mark for an inning by 33 percent - or two runs batted in. The mark of six was set by Fred Merkle of the New York Giants in 1911, although RBIs did not become official until 1920. In 1937, Bob Johnson of the Philadelphia Athletics drove in six runs, a feat not done officially in the National League until 1970 when San Francisco's Jim Ray Hart drove in six.

There is a St. Louis connection here. Ed Cartwright of the 1890 St. Louis American Association team drove in seven runs in an inning.

A day later, Tatis could call his feat "unbelievable, " but still said, "Now I believe it." Thus is the magnitude of an accomplishment never achieved before.

Tatis said he watched the videos "only a few times." What he saw was a slam off a Park fastball on the first homer and off a Park slider on the second. "On two different pitches, " marveled McGwire, shaking his head.