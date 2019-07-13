ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels threw a combined no-hitter in their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined to shut down the Seattle Mariners 13-0 Friday night.
The only Seattle player to reach base was designated hitter Omar Narvaez, who walked with one out in the fifth inning.
Skaggs was found in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. On Friday, the day before what would have been Skaggs' 28th birthday, every Angels' player wore Skaggs' No. 45. His mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch during an emotional pregame ceremony which included a 45-second moment of silence after a tribute video was played. Then after the game, players took off their jerseys and placed them on the mound.
Mike Trout led the attack for the Angels, going three for four with a homer and six RBIs.
"It meant so much to us, what a night honoring him," Trout said. "This is definitely for him, he was definitely watching over us tonight."
Cole was the opener and worked two innings, striking out two on 22 pitches, 13 strikes. Pena worked seven innings and struck out six with one walk.
Pena got some help in the sixth inning when third baseman Matt Thaiss made a diving stop, gloved Mac Williamson's grounder and threw him out at first.
The Angels have 11 no-hitters in their history, but only one other combined. Mark Langston and Mike Whitt combined to no-hit Seattle on April 11, 1990.