AP source: Albert Pujols signing with Los Angeles Dodgers

Yet there's almost no chance of the three-time NL MVP Pujols playing every day for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have veteran Max Muncy as their everyday first baseman along with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who has been out with an injury since the first series of the season.

Pujols is also moving back to the National League, where the 10-time All-Star can only help as a designated hitter in interleague road games.

But Muncy can also play other positions in the infield, and the right-handed-hitting Pujols could perhaps assuage the Dodgers' relative struggles against left-handed pitching this season. They have .663 OPS against lefties this season, significantly lower than their mark against right-handers.

Pujols will be the fourth former MVP on the Dodgers, joining Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw. They also have three former Cy Young Award winners: Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and David Price.

For all their talent, the Dodgers have been hit hard by injuries early in the season, and Pujols could fill some innings until they return to full strength.