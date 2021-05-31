Baseball notebook: Blue Jays move to Buffalo for home games

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

Shuffle back to Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, where they played home games last year during the coronavirus-shortened season.

Still barred from playing at Rogers Centre in Toronto by the Canadian government because of virus restrictions, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays began this year hosting home games at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, going 10-11 there.

Now they are back in Buffalo, at least through July 4. The Jays were 17-9 last year in Buffalo, where their Triple-A team plays. No fans were permitted at those games.

Crowds will be allowed starting when Robbie Ray faces Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. The ballpark has undergone changes since last summer, too, with the bullpens being moved off foul territory and put behind the outfield walls.

O’s-for-14

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 14 straight games, the worst skid in the majors since Houston dropped 15 in a row in 2013.