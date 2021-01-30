Baseball notes: Cubs add former Pirates hurler Williams

Pitcher Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving the reigning NL Central champion another option for the back end of their rotation.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.
Williams, 28, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts last season.
Williams, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2013 draft, broke into the majors in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the Pirates. He had his best year in 2018, going 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 starts. He has a 31-37 record with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career games, including 94 starts.
Chicago's rotation will have a different look this year after it traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and Jon Lester departed in free agency, signing with Washington. Williams could compete for one of the last two spots behind Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies and Alec Mills.
Phillies make moves
The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed on a two-year contract, pending Gregorius passes a physical, The Associated Press reported. Gregorius, a former Yankee who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs in 60 games last year, his first season with the Phillies.
Also, the Phils sold pitcher Cole Irvin to Oakland. Irvin, 27, was 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA in three relief appearances last year.
Elsewhere
The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón pending a successful physical. The team nontendered him last month, making him a free agent. The 28-year-old lefthander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 major-league games. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.
• Infielder Marcus Semien and the Blue Jays completed their $18 million, one-year contract. Semien, 30, hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and a .679 OPS in 53 games last season with Oakland.
• Pitcher Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the Mets. The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for Tampa Bay last year.