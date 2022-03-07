Benjamin Hochman: Texting baseball and testing baseball — a look at the lockout from on-the-fence fans

It’s happening, in real time, on my text chain — and perhaps on yours, too? In just the first week after Major League Baseball canceled some 2022 games, casual fans are second-guessing the sport. During the lockout, they’re testing their allegiances, they’re asking tough questions, they’re wondering why they truly care about a sport that only cares for them when it’s convenient.

In my group text conversations, buddies normally discuss Mizzou hoops or college memories or who Josh is currently dating. But on Saturday, the text chain talked baseball — and it was thoughtful and passionate.

And revealing.

It captured the state of the game per the modern sports fan. Here are the texts, followed by my after-the-fact thoughts I wrote for this column:

Brian (8:21 a.m.): What’s gonna save baseball after the lockout, short of something like the McGwire-Sosa HR battle? Seems like there’s too many casual fans that will be apathetic when MLB comes back. May have to go 7 innings for all games. NFL is leaving MLB in the dust after how entertaining the last football season was.

Hochman thoughts: Even if baseball owners and players completely agreed on finances, the game itself is at a crossroads. I just think about the current kids. Are they following teams and collecting cards with the voracity that we did? Are they getting to go to games (since the games are longer and costlier than ever before)? And are they even playing the game (since it’s more expensive than ever, with all the specialization and private coaching and pay-to-play leagues)?

Andrew (8:23 a.m.): Baseball is just boring. The ball is never in play. Strikeout, walk, HR. That’s about all that happens. I don’t know that there is much you can do to change that from a rules perspective. I guess if you outlaw the shift that could help, but other than that, I don’t really know.

Hochman thoughts: There are still moments that aren’t boring, just fewer. Baseball needs to revamp the way it promotes its players — guys such as Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Juan Soto should be as famous as their NBA or NFL counterparts.

Josh (9:02 a.m.): Baseball is (screwing) themselves. It’s sad. Especially with a war going on, it’s a very bad look and they will lose many casual fans, I agree. Yes it’s boring, but it’s a vibe to be sitting in the bleachers drinking beer or bopping around the ballpark bars.

Hochman thoughts: No question. That’s the best thing baseball has going for it — the unique experience of going to the ballgame. Also, I wonder if Josh is still dating that one woman?

Andrew (9:11 a.m.): Baseball is great to go to, but sitting at home watching a game is lame. I love baseball, but rarely do I sit on my couch and watch. There are just so many other options. And I was thinking about something the other day. Does baseball suffer from fantasy (popularity) in other sports? Baseball was the original and I wonder how many people paid attention to it 10 years ago, but can play (and immerse themselves in) every other sport now?

Hochman thoughts: This makes me think about the power of gambling in our country. So many people follow sports because they’re betting on the sports. Perhaps baseball will benefit in popularity once it makes gambling part of the in-game fan experience — and gambling becomes legal in all states with MLB teams.

Brian (11:31 a.m.): I cut the cord on cable a while ago. Go to a half dozen Cards and Blues games a year and it is mostly fun in-person. I’ll pay for YouTube TV during playoffs. I think the owners and players are screwing themselves dragging this out when there are a ton of fans like me, and I consider myself an average fan.

Hochman thoughts: And that’s the issue, right there. Baseball isn’t going to lose the Hochmans — I’m hopelessly devoted to the game in perpetuity — but it might lose the Brians. And the Brians’ kids. And their kids. And generations of would-be fans (and money-spenders).

Josh (11:50 a.m.): It’s idiotic business.

Hochman thoughts: Ticking off the customer … and then, in due time, begging the customer to come back and spend a bunch of money? I hear ya, man.

Andrew (11:56 a.m.): I am not going to pretend I give a (crap) about the financial issues in the sport. Players get (screwed) out of money in every sport. I just think watching baseball isn’t as fun as watching other sports.

Hochman thoughts: Sure, some fans are paying close attention to the business demands of each side of the table. What is agreed upon will ultimately affect the trajectory of baseball finances. But a lot of fans, such as Andrew, don’t give a (crap) about who’s making what — they just want baseball to be played.

Brian (12:16 p.m.): History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme. This may turn out worse than the mid 90’s. Baseball was more popular then.

Hochman thoughts: Exactly. The modern American has so many more options to fill their time — and spend their dollar. There are so many shows to stream and channels to change. And the newest movies are experienced in your living room. And these days, you can see any game of any major sport. And soccer is way more popular now than it was in the 1990s (and St. Louis is getting an MLS team). Oh, and there’s the pandemic, which has changed the way some people approach public events — and spend their tight dollar.

I hope I’m wrong, but each game baseball loses from the schedule means fans it’ll lose forever.