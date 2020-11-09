Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, a St. Louis native, wins NL Rookie of the Year

Sure, it was a shortened season — but Devin Williams allowed only one run the entire season.

The Milwaukee reliever from St. Louis (Hazelwood West) finished with a 0.33 ERA in 27 innings, in which he struck out 53 batters. With a devastating changeup and confident demeanor, Williams’ efforts earned him the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award on Monday night. Announced on MLB Network, the award was voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Williams finished with 14 first-place votes, the most of any rookie, and 95 total points. The Phillies' Alec Bohm and Padres' Jake Cronenworth each had the second-most votes (74).

Williams became the first relief pitcher, in either league, to win Rookie of the Year since 2011 — Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel won the honors. And never once has a non-starter or non-closer won the Rookie of the Year until now.

The 26-year-old righty graduated from Hazelwood West in 2013, the year he was selected in the second round by the Brewers in the MLB Draft. He was named first-team All-Metro that year for the Wildcats – he finished 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA in in 55 innings. He struck out 101 batters and only walked 28.

