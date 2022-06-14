Cardinals' Mikolas no-hits Pirates for 8 2/3 innings before double spoils it

Right-hander Miles Mikolas, whose previous start was a brilliant, 85-pitch effort in a 2-1, complete-game loss at Tampa Bay this past Thursday, was even better than that Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Helped by two strong fielding plays by second baseman Nolan Gorman, Mikolas no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates for 8 2/3 innings before late-game replacement Cal Mitchell doubled over the head of center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the ninth inning of a game the Cardinals led 9-1. .

New-look lno-ineup

The Cardinals have a different look to their lineup with rookie Nolan Gorman hitting fourth as Nolan Arenado rests. Albert Pujols will DH after playing first in the opener, a 3-1 Cardinals victory.

The Cardinals have beaten Pittsburgh seven times in eight meetings so far this season and the Pirates are riding a losing streak of eight games overall.

Cardinals lineup (Game 2)

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Brendan Donovan 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Gorman 2b

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Dylan Carlson rf

7. Albert Pujols dh

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Andrew Knzner c

RH Miles Mikolas p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Tucupita Marcano 2b

2. Bryan Reynolds cf

3. Jack Suwinski rf

4. Danel Vogelbach dh

5. Canaan Smith-Njigba lf

6. Diego Castillo ss

7. Hoy Park 3b

8. Yu Chang 1b

9. Michael Perez c

RH Bryse Wilson p

Pujols keeps climbing

Pujols continued to move up the charts in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Pujols played his 1,739th game as a Cardinal, moving him past Curt Flood into seventh place. Red Schoendienst is next at 1,795.

The start for Pujols was a rare one at first base as Paul Goldschmidt served as the DH in Game 1 and played first base Tuesday night in the nightcap.

By playing his 1,340th game at first base, Pujols tied Jim Bottomley for most games played by a Cardinals first baseman.

Tommy Edman, who had missed just one of 62 previous games, was not in the lineup for Game 1 on what was one of the steamiest, grueling days in recent history at Busch Stadium. .

Cardinals lineup (Game 1)

1. Brendan Donovan rf

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt dh

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Albert Pujols 1b

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Edmundo Sosa ss

LH Matthew Liberatore p

Pittsburgh lineup

1.Tucupita Marcano lf

2. Bryan Reynolds dh

3. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3b

4. Michael Chavis 1b

5. Diego Castillo ss

6. Jack Suwinski cf

7. Yu Chang 2b

8. Cal Mitchell rf

9. Jason Delay

RH JT Brubaker p

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.