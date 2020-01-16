Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager in wake of Astros' sign-stealing scandal

Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.”
The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
Next to fall was Beltrán, the only Astros hitter mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team's illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11. Beltrán finished with a .279 average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City (1998-04), Houston (2004, 2017), the Mets (2005-11), San Francisco (2011), St. Louis (2012-13), the Yankees (2014-16) and Texas (2016).
The switch-hitting Beltran became an important bridge for rookie manager Mike Matheny and the 2012 Cardinals, who had lost longtime star Albert Pujols to the Angels as a free agent. Beltran hit .269 with 32 homers and 97 runs batted in in 2012 as the Cardinals lost the National League Championship Series in seven games to San Francisco.
The next year, Beltran in his 16th season finally played in his first World Series, when the Cardinals took on Boston. The Cardinals lost in six games as right fielder Beltran suffered a rib injury in Fenway Park’s right field, robbing a potential, second-inning grand slam from David Ortiz. Though compromised, Beltran did not miss any games and batted .294 in the Series after hitting .296 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs during the season.
After that season, Beltran as a free agent signed a three-year deal with the New York Yankees.