ST. LOUIS • The Chicago Cubs didn’t make a major splash at the trade deadline, but they made a bigger ripple than their counterparts in the three-team race for the National League Central Division title.
Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, Blue Jays reliever David Phelps and Astros utilityman Tony Kemp aren’t exactly household names, but the Cubs feel they can help solve three of their main issues: hitting left-handed pitchers, late-inning relief and bench depth.
Whether or not that’s true, at least the Cubs tried to fill their biggest needs, which is more than you can say for the Brewers and Cardinals.
“We addressed what we’ve talked about,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You put different names out there, then you go and then see how you match up. We matched up pretty well as it turned out. … I think we did really well. We added present and future.”
Meanwhile, the Brewers picked up obscure right-hander Jake Faria from the Rays in exchange for struggling first baseman Jesus Aguilar, then added left-hander Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Ray Black from the Giants for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.
Pomeranz, the biggest acquisition, was 2-9 with a 6.10 ERA in 17 starts with the Giants before he was demoted to the bullpen. Maddon figures he will move into the Brewers’ rotation, but their president of baseball operations, David Stearns, told reporters he will be used primarily as a reliever.
While the Brewers’ bullpen is a real concern, their rotation is 30-30 with a 4.81 ERA, ranked 20th in the majors. They continue to operate like a small-market team, even with a supportive fan base and a solid core to build around.
The bigger surprise was the Cardinals, who did nothing except dump infielder Jedd Gyorko on the Dodgers for two pitchers: injured left-hander Tony Cingrani and a minor-league prospect.
“Honestly, I don’t know what anyone else is thinking,” Maddon said of the Cardinals’ virtual no-show. “I don’t even worry about stuff like that. ... They know what they’ve got. I have no idea what they have.”
The Cardinals went into Wednesday night’s showdown against the Cubs as front-runners in the race, leading by one game on the strength of a 16-8 record in July. But a one or two-game lead is relatively meaningless right now, and the Cardinals still lack frontline starters.
Attempts to acquire Robbie Ray, Zack Wheeler or Mike Minor all failed, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, when the asking price was deemed too high.
“When you spend seven straight days in a room working on something, you tend to want to see something come out of it,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters Wednesday. “So, there’s a high level of frustration, even for us. But we answer to people and have to be responsible for decisions that come out of it, and we just didn’t feel we could get there.”
Even Cardinals fans who have been in lockstep with management from the time they donned their first red onesie seemed to be upset with the inaction, reacting on Twitter as though they’d spilled a Bud Light on their best pair of jorts.
The only Central rivals who came away happy were Reds fans after Tuesday’s three-way deal that brought eccentric, ball-tossing flamethrower Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati while sending Yasiel Puig to the Indians. They may be too far back to make a move, but at least they’re aggressive and have a potentially dominant rotation.
Castellanos, the centerpiece of the Cubs’ trade-deadline activities, should help improve their season-long failure to hit lefties. The Cubs entered Wednesday’s game ranked 29th with a .235 average against left-handed pitching, while Castellanos’ slash line vs. lefties is .347/.415/.611.
Maddon confirmed Jason Heyward will probably play more center field with Castellanos in the lineup, which figures to mean less playing time for Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ. Castellanos also should add to his power numbers playing home games in Wrigley Field; he recently called Comerica Park a “joke” because of its huge dimensions.
“How are we going to be compared to the rest of the league for power numbers, OPS, slugging and all this stuff when we got a yard out here that’s 420 feet straight across to center field?” he said.
When he hits his first “basket” home run at Wrigley, Castellanos will know he’s found the right home.
The Cubs waited until the last minute to get Castellanos,’ whose price tag — a couple of minor-league pitchers unfamiliar to most fans — was fairly low. They even got the Tigers to pay some of the $3.3 million remaining on Castellanos’ contract, so the Rickettses won’t have to sell any of their North Shore property to help offset the luxury tax on the National League’s highest payroll.
Despite the Cubs’ moves and the competition’s relative lack thereof, there’s still this one little thing they need to do: start winning on the road.
“I really do believe we’re going to play our best baseball over this next two months,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “That said, it is hard not to be frustrated with our performance on the road.”
Time is running short, and the Cubs have to change that trend quickly if they want to play in October.
Most of these guys have been together awhile now.
It’s really up to them to figure it out.