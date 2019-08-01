Tied atop the NL Central at 57-50, the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs close out the series Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
The Cards, who've gone 13-6 since the All-Star Break, beat the Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday, only to have Chicago post a 2-0 win on Wednesday. The teams, who enter Thursday's play with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division, will meet seven more times this season _ a four-game set at Wrigley Sept. 19-22 and in the regular-season's final three-game series on Sept. 27-29 at Busch.
The Cards will also see the Brewers a bunch down the stretch: Aug. 19-21 and Sept. 13-15 at Busch and Aug. 26-28 in Milwaukee.
The Cubs and Brewers square off in three-game sets this weekend and Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Wrigley and for a four-gamer Sept. 5-8 in Milwaukee.
In tonight's series finale, the Cardinals send righthander Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.17 ERA) to the mound against Chicago lefty Jon Lester (9-6, 3.63).
Flaherty has been especially solid since the All-Star break, allowing just four runs over his last 24 1/3 innings. In his last outing, he allowed two runs over six innings against the Astros, striking out nine and walking one.
"He's been in a good place in everything he's doing,'' Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said prior to Thursday's game. "His body language is good _ not that it was poor before _ he's just in control. The best way of saying it is he's in control of what he's doing, how he's doing it and why he's doing it. He has a great tempo, good poise, he's clearly in control of what he's doing and how he's doing it. His slider's been good, it's important for all our guys to execute their pitches. He's able to throw his fastball to both sides of the plate, he's had a good fastball and he's been able to command it. Slider's been short and had good depth to it. He's been on the plate, been able to expand it when he needs to and his curve ball's been pretty good, too."
Lester is 4-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his last seven starts.
The Cubs' lineup features a pair of players _ right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and second baseman Tony Kemp _ who were acquired at the trade deadline on Wednesday.
Following a rare Friday night off, the Cardinals play a pair in Oakland Saturday night and Sunday afternoon before traveling to Los Angeles for three games with NL West-leading Dodgers.
INJURY UPDATE
Shildt touched on the plan for a couple of the injured Cardinals:
Right fielder Marcell Ozuna: "He'll play a full game today (in Memphis) and then there will be an evaluation to determine what happens beyond that."
Catcher Yadier Molina: "He's going to Memphis tomorrow and participate with the Memphis Redbirds.
"I think he has his head in a good place. Listen, this guy has as much passion and hunger to compete and play this game as much as maybe anyone I'll ever get to know. So that can get in his way, wanting to get back and contribute and play the game that he loves with the guys he loves in the city he loves and organization he loves. He likes to compete and he loves to win, but it's been clear from the medical team and his own experience that he has to get this behind him. It's just not fair to him or us to ask him to compete until he gets this behind him."
Shildt later said: "Initially, it's to get him back in the flow of catching. Get him going, get his legs under him again and all those different things. I think we have a pretty good timetable on it, but it's unfair to say that when he hasn't left yet. But we have a plan that everybody, including Yadi, is pleased with."
NO MAJOR MOVES AT THE DEADLINE
"i believe in this team, believe in the games in this clubhouse,'' Shildt said. "It's a vote of confidence to say, hey we've got enough and we do to get it done with what we have.
"Any time you get a vote of confidence, saying we believe in you, I view it as a positive."
Later, Shildt added: "Look around, these guys are bouncing around. This team doesn't need a jolt. This team jolts itself and has all year. I do understand that people have another perspective, but all I see in our clubhouse is a group that's highly motivated to play every day and do well."
Thursday's lineups:
CARDINALS
Tommy Edman, 3B
Dexter Fowler, CF
Jose Martinez, RF
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Paul DeJong, SS
Yairo Munoz, LF
Matt Wieters, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Jack Flaherty, P
CUBS
Jason Heyward, CF
Nicholas Castellanos, RF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Javier Baez, SS
Willson Contreras, C
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Tony Kemp, 2B
Jon Lester, P