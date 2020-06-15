Keith Hernandez says trade from Cardinals to Mets in 1983 was 'new challenge' he needed

Thirty-seven years ago, Keith Hernandez was kind of bored.
He was 29 years old and the star first baseman for the World Series champion Cardinals. He earned a share of the NL MVP Award, as well as the batting title, in 1979. He was a two-time All-Star. He won five straight Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger. When St. Louis won it all in the fall of ‘82, it meant “the only thing left to achieve,” as Hernandez put it recently, had been achieved.
“I went through a doldrum period,” Hernandez said in a phone interview with Newsday. “I had run out of goals.”
He expressed as much to George Hendrick, his teammate and friend who wasn’t as accomplished but who had more years in the league. Hendrick told Hernandez it would pass. Everybody goes through it. It’s fine.
Hernandez says he eventually would have found a new goal to reach for with the Cardinals, because the team was still good and there is nothing quite like a pennant race. But he never got the chance.
On June 15, 1983 — 37 years ago Monday — the Cardinals traded Hernandez to the Mets, massively changing the course of Hernandez’s life and the team’s history for the better. Even though he initially hated it.
“Now I had a new challenge with the last-place Mets,” Hernandez said. “That opened up a whole new motivation for me.”
The buildup
A lack of professional motivation was not Hernandez’s only problem in early 1983. He was having issues in his first marriage, which eventually ended in divorce. His relationship with St. Louis manager Whitey Herzog was deteriorating because of what Herzog felt were attitude and effort issues.
“I’ll admit that my attitude, which was criticized by Whitey, I think there’s a little bit of merit to it,” said Hernandez, who added that he disagreed with the notion that he didn’t run out grounders. “I was just trying to get my way through it.”
And Hernandez had been using cocaine for much of the early 1980s. That didn’t become public knowledge until the Pittsburgh drug trials of 1985, when he testified before a federal grand jury.
“It was something I regret, something I’m not proud of,” Hernandez says now, reiterating a sentiment he expressed on the stand then. “It affected a lot of people, my kids. And it affected me very negatively.”
Hernandez stopped using after Cardinals teammate Lonnie Smith — who testified during the 1985 trial to using cocaine with Hernandez — wandered into the clubhouse one day “basically strung out and couldn’t play, and all the hit the fan,” he said.
The Cardinals shipped Hernandez to New York a week later.
The trade
For a man who would become a franchise building block in the coming years, the Mets gave up only two relief pitchers, Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey, on the day of the trade deadline.
Hernandez was disappointed but not surprised to be traded. Having grown up a Cardinals fan, he had hoped to play his entire career for them. He suspected they wanted to get something for him before he became a free agent after the 1984 season, because they didn’t want to pay up.
But to be dealt to the Mets? The lowly Mets? That is what shocked him. He was going from the defending champs to a club that hadn’t had a winning season since 1976.
“I’ve talked with Keith and he was very subdued,” general manager Frank Cashen said right after the trade. “But he says he’s in fine shape and then asked when and where he should report.”
Hernandez briefly considered retiring.
“That’s acting on emotion. I’m an emotional guy,” Hernandez said. “I’m kind of a compulsive, impulsive personality, which I’ve learned to keep a tighter rein on. But it’s who I am. I was purely reacting on emotion, on hurt, on the pain of being traded, going to the Mets, which were a last-place team. It was just a very unsettling second half of the season in ‘83. It was just a tough year for me.”
A comedic aside: Upon reading that Hernandez was less than happy about the trade, Jay Horwitz — the Mets’ longtime media relations boss — wanted to make a good first impression. When Hernandez was set to meet up with the team in Montreal, Horwitz rented a limo to pick him up at the airport. But he went to the wrong gate. Hernandez, oblivious to the arrangement, took a taxi. Horwitz rode to the ballpark in the limo.
“He adjusted pretty well for not wanting to come here,” Horwitz said.
The adjustment
The 1983 Mets were bad. They finished 68-94, including 46-58 once Hernandez joined.
After the season, Cashen offered to trade Hernandez but also told him about the talent they had on the horizon. Darryl Strawberry had just won NL Rookie of the Year. Ron Darling debuted toward the end of the season. A teenager named Dwight Gooden was on the way.
“And I was sitting there going, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. You guys are horrible. Mets just stink. Ever since you traded Tom) Seaver, you’ve been awful,’ “ Hernandez recalled. “He knew what he had. I didn’t.”
At the encouragement of his father, John, Hernandez decided to stay. He signed a five-year, $8.4 million extension in February 1984, passing on the chance to be a free agent at the end of the year. His average annual salary of $1.68 million registered as one of the highest in the game.
That deal included $3.4 million in deferred payments that Hernandez still receives annually.
Then-president, now-CEO Fred Wilpon said at the time: “Keith, it’s a pleasure to pay the money.”
The ensuing spring training, Hernandez said, was “like a blood transfusion.”
“After around two weeks of spring training, I realized there was a gold mine here on the roster,” Hernandez said. “It just totally excited me.”
The rest is history. The Mets won the World Series in 1986, their most recent championship. He became the organization’s first-ever captain in 1987. He won six more Gold Gloves — his 11 total are the most of any first baseman — and went to three more All-Star Games. He worked up the confidence to kiss Elaine Benes in 1992. He started as an analyst for SNY’s Mets broadcasts at its inception in 2006, endearing him to a generation of fans who never saw him play.
Along the way, he made up with Herzog, whom he has seen periodically at Cardinals events through the decades. And when he visits St. Louis, Hernandez finds a warm reception, which makes him feel bad, still, about how things ended, especially having done drugs while with the Cardinals.
“When I go to St. Louis, people are very, very nice to me,” Hernandez said. “But I still feel kind of ashamed of what I did. I feel uncomfortable going there. I’m there today and everybody is so nice as if nothing had ever happened. It just kind of makes me feel guilty about that. But you can’t wipe out the past. It is what it is.”
During one of those Cardinals dinners, according to Hernandez, Herzog said that moving him was the worst trade he ever made.
“Whitey told me one time, ‘I did you the biggest favor in the world, trading you to New York. Look what it did for you,’ “ Hernandez said. “And he’s got a point.”
WHO'S FIRST AMONG ALL THE GREATS?
Paul Goldschmidt figures to be the latest star in the pantheon of Cardinals first basemen. That position, which probably has had more standout players than any other position in club history, encompasses the likes of Pujols, Musial, Bottomley, McGwire, Hernandez, Mize, Clark, Cepeda and White. Then add on Collins, Torre, Guerrero and Allen.
Ranking them is a challenge but, when in doubt, I will err on the side of longevity at the position while those players wore Cardinals red.
Spoiler alert: Neither Tino Martinez nor Bob Horner nor Joe Hague made the cut. Not even Matty Alou. Here are the 15 best:
15. ALLEN CRAIG
COMMISH ON CRAIG: In 2012 and 2013, Craig played mostly first base for the Cardinals and unequivocally was the best clutch hitter in baseball, hitting .400 with runners in scoring position in 2012 and .454 in their World Series season of 2013, driving in more than 90 runs both years and hitting .307 and .315, respectively. But his career took a left turn after a late-season foot injury as he tried to avoid an umpire at first base in 2013. He was traded to Boston, struggled there and now is a San Diego minor leaguer.
14. DICK ALLEN
COMMISH ON ALLEN: Just one season here, punctuated by injuries which cost him 40 games. But when fairly new Busch Stadium II was at its biggest, he was McGwire before McGwire, hitting 17 homers at home, besides the 17 on the road. He was traded by the Phillies to the Cardinals after the 1970 season in a deal which sent four players to Philadelphia, including Curt Flood, who famously didn’t report and ultimately sued baseball over the reserve clause.
13. PEDRO GUERRERO
COMMISH ON GUERRERO: The Cardinals’ regular first baseman from 1988-92, Guerrero’s best was his 1989 season, when he coaxed 117 RBIs out of 17 home runs although he had a league-leading 42 doubles. Guerrero, a potential free agent after the 1991 season, was offered salary arbitration, with the Cardinals assuming he would reject it and they would get a draft pick for him if he signed elsewhere. But Guerrero surprised them, accepted it and became a Cardinal again in 1992 but played only 43 games because of a shoulder injury. He wanted to pinch hit here on the final day, but didn’t want to if an out would put his career below .300. Guerrero flied out but his final average rounded up to .300.
12. GREGG JEFFERIES
COMMISH ON JEFFERIES: A sneaky entry here. Hardly a glove man _ that’s why he was at first base rather than his accustomed second or third _ Jefferies could hit. And run. His .342 season with 46 stolen bases, 83 RBIs and just 32 strikeouts in 544 at-bats in 1993 was one of the most efficient offensive seasons in the last 25 years by a Cardinals hitter. Then, he hit .325 in an abbreviated strike season in 1994 before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. He never had another season rivaling his two here.
11. JACK CLARK
COMMISH ON CLARK: What if Clark hadn’t injured himself awkwardly sliding into first base in a one-sided September, 1987 game in Montreal? He would have been able to play in the World Series, that’s what. And he would have had some 20 plate appearances in the cozy Metrodome in Minnesota, where the Cardinals lost four games in a seven-game Series. Surely one or two would have been home runs. As it was, this “Ripper” hit 35 home runs and drove in 106 that year while missing 31 games.
10. RIPPER COLLINS
COMMISH ON COLLINS: James "Ripper" Collins was one of the prime power sources for the 1934 "Gas House Gang" World Series champions with 35 homers, 12 triples, 40 doubles, a .333 batting average, 128 RBIs and a 1.008 OPS. In six seasons with the Cardinals as Bottomley’s successor, Collins batted .306. Collins, a 5-foot-9, 165-pounder, is the only first baseman to twice go an entire nine-inning game without a putout.
9. ORLANDO CEPEDA
COMMISH ON "CHA-CHA": Also known as “Baby Bull,” Cepeda was here for only two full seasons and part of another, but the two full seasons resulted in two National League pennants, one World Series title and an MVP selection in 1967 when he hit .325 and drove in 111 runs. He was the epitome of “El Birdos” until he was traded after the 1968 season to Atlanta for future MVP and fellow Hall of Famer Torre.
8. JOE TORRE
COMMISH ON TORRE: Also the club’s regular catcher and third baseman at times during his seven-season playing career with the Cardinals. Torre actually enjoyed his top season while playing third in 1971 when he won the league batting title at .363 and the MVP award. Torre was traded to the New York Mets, clearing the way for Hernandez in 1975. Later, Torre, a future Hall of Famer, returned to manage the Cardinals from 1990-95 but didn’t win a championship as a player or manager with the Cardinals, although he won four World Series as Yankees manager.
7. BILL WHITE
COMMISH ON WHITE: The Cardinals’ first baseman for seven years, including the 1964 World Series champions, White also six Gold Gloves as a Cardinal and drove in more than 100 runs three times here while averaging .298. One of the most durable players of his time, White missed just 15 games in a four-season stretch from 1961-64. He broadcast the New York Yankees for 18 seasons and then became NL president in 1989, becoming the first African-American to hold that high an office in pro sports.
6. KEITH HERNANDEZ
COMMISH ON HERNANDEZ: He didn’t have the power numbers of the first basemen ranked ahead of him, but he did win the batting title (.344) and shared the Most Valuable Player award with Willie Stargell in 1979. He also drove in the tying runs in the Cardinals’ seventh-game World Series win over Milwaukee in 1982. Defensively, might have been the best in this group, winning six of his 11 Gold Gloves as a Cardinal.
5. MARK MCGWIRE
COMMISH ON BIG MAC: Only four full seasons here but what an impact he made. After hitting 24 home runs in 51 games after coming in trade from Oakland, McGwire exploded for a then-record 70 and then 65 in the next two seasons. Even in his final two years, this fan favorite banged a total of 61 although he played in only 186 games in that span. Left $30 million on the table when he retired after 2001 season.
4. JOHNNY MIZE
COMMISH ON MIZE: In six seasons with the Cardinals, "The Big Cat" hit 158 home runs, averaged.336 and had a whopping 1.018 OPS, going over 1.000 in four seasons, the final three leading the league. In his best year, 1940, the future Hall of Famer topped the NL with 43 homers and 137 RBIs. Mize was dealt to the New York Giants for three players and, more importantly, $50,000, before the 1942 season, so he missed the Cardinals winning four pennants in five years.
3. JIM BOTTOMLEY
COMMISH ON "SUNNY JIM": Except for three innings at second base in 1924, first base was all this Hall of Famer played for the Cardinals from 1922-32, a period when he was on two World Series champions. Bottomley’s best season was his MVP season of 1928 when he hit .325 and led the league in triples (20), homers (31) and RBIs (136). Did you know that he finished his career with the Browns in 1936-37 and, at age 36 in 1936 he had 11 triples and drove in 95 runs? As you might suspect, he was so nicknamed because of his cheerful disposition.
2. STAN MUSIAL
COMMISH ON THE MAN: This may be the only category Musial will rank second to anyone in Cardinals history but he played more games in the outfield than at first at 1,890 to 1,016. Musial’s best season as a first baseman came in 1946 when he led the league in batting average (.365), runs (124), hits (228), doubles (50), triples (20), slugging (.557) and OPS at 1.021. He also was the league MVP that year, one of three such awards The Man would won on his way to the Hall of Fame.
1. ALBERT PUJOLS
COMMISH ON PUJOLS: First base was his primary position from 2004-11 with the Cardinals. Included in that time were Most Valuable Player awards in 2005, 2008 and 2009 with the 2009 season his all-round best at .327 with 47 homers, 135 RBIs and a 1.101 OPS. Pujols also bagged Gold Gloves in 2006 and 2010 and gets the nod over Stan Musial because Pujols played 300-plus more games than Musial at that position here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!