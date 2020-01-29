Kris Bryant loses service time dispute with Cubs, keeping him under contract through 2021

CHICAGO — The Cubs maintained control of slugger Kris Bryant for the next two seasons after arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled that the team wasn’t trying to manipulate his service time by optioning him to Triple-A Iowa for the first 12 days of the 2015 season, according to reports.
The ruling, which came after a hearing involving the Cubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association, allows the team more time to seek an extension with Bryant, 27, the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player, or trade him.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news.
Bryant’s representatives unsuccessfully argued that their client should have been placed on the 2015 opening day roster on the basis of his .425, nine home runs and 15 RBIs in 40 at-bats in spring training.
Instead, the Cubs believed Bryant needed more seasoning and opted to start Mike Olt at third base. Bryant was promoted to the Cubs after 12 days in the minors – one day short of earning 172 days of service time that constitutes a full season and would have allowed Bryant to become a free agent after 2021.
“I think we’re fairly confident in what the outcome is going to be,” Epstein said on Dec. 9.
But he did express frustration in how long it has taken to reach a decision. The grievance was filed in October.
“The timing … is a bit frustrating," Epstein said. "I understand these things take time. … But I think we’re operating with what I think is our understanding of what the likely outcome will be moving forward.”