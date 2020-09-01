Mariners-A's series postponed by one positive COVID-19 test in Oakland's traveling party

SEATTLE — The Mariners will be the only players on the field at T-Mobile Park for the next few days.
With the first two games of their series with the Oakland A’s already postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the A’s traveling party, the Mariners learned Tuesday that MLB has postponed the remaining game of a three-game series. MLB released this statement on Tuesday morning:
“Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow for the continued testing of Oakland Athletics’ personnel, the scheduled series between the A’s and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park has been postponed, now including the additional postponement of Thursday afternoon’s game. The three-game series will be made up with a September 14th doubleheader in Seattle and with the single game that had been scheduled in Oakland on September 26th now becoming a doubleheader.”
The doubleheader on Monday, Sept. 14, comes on a scheduled off day for both teams and will be two seven-inning games. The start time is yet to be determined.
The other doubleheader will take place in Oakland on the Saturday of the final weekend of the 2020 season with two seven-inning games.
Dodgers’ Turner on injured list
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.
The major league-leading Dodgers also activated third baseman Edwin Ríos and lefthander Alex Wood from the injured list Tuesday.
Ríos was in the Dodgers’ lineup against Arizona on Tuesday night, batting seventh and playing third base in the opener of a six-game homestand.
Turner injured his hamstring while stealing second base at Texas last Friday. The roster move is retroactive to last Saturday, meaning Turner can return on Sept. 8.
