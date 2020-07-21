MLB notebook: Blue Jays talking to Pittsburgh about playing at PNC Park

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada's government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.
"In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season," Williams said in a statement Monday.
"This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best. If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams."
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was pleased to read what the Pirates said.
"That's encouraging that they feel that way about us coming," he said. "Going to Pittsburgh, that's a beautiful ballpark. I already brought 10 Roberto Clemente T-shirts that I brought with me for some reason."
The Pirates are led by former Blue Jays executives Ben Cherington and Steve Sanders.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said earlier Monday that his team has more than five contingency plans and was in talks with other teams. He declined to name them.
"We are focused on getting into a major league facility," Atkins said.
Canada denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
Atkins said if the Blue Jays can't find a major league park, their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, would be their most likely site for home games.
Braves remove 'Chop On' sign
The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to SunTrust Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant.
The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.
A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. The Braves did not distribute the red foam tomahawks before the decisive Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals, “out of respect for the concerns” expressed by Helsley.
The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.
Since there will be no fans at Braves' home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.
Changes to video replay
Major League Baseball has doubled the isolated camera angles available for video review from 12 to 24 and arranged for high-frame rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms.
As part of the changes announced Monday, the time each manager has to decide whether to challenge an umpire’s call has been cut from 30 seconds to 20.
The shift to a new replay operations center twice the size of the old one is part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan, across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
MLB’s pandemic-delayed season starts Thursday with the New York Yankees at the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Also debuting this week is a second generation Statcast system that shifts from TrackMan to Hawk-Eye. There are five pitch-tracking cameras behind home plate and seven used to track players, each with a rate of 100 frames per second.
MLB said the error margin, which had averaged mostly 1-2 inches in 2016, is expected to drop to 0.1 inches this season. The system is designed to eliminate previous blind spots on high popups and in outfield corners. Error margins on fielder movements is expected to drop from 3 feet to inches.
TrackMan had taken over pitch velocity tracking from PITCHf/x in 2017.
Nationals to honor Fauci
The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday.
The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
On-field ads approved
Major League Baseball is adding on-field advertising this season, both real and virtual.
Allowed locations include the back of the pitcher's mound, behind home plate, on tarps in the stands and in the grass in foul territory down the first-base lines, the commissioner's office said Monday. Teams have the choice whether to make them real or project them virtually during telecasts.
In addition, physical ads can be put on the on-deck circle.
