MLB notebook: Dishwashing incident sidelines Cubs lefty Quintana

The Chicago Cubs’ starting pitching depth will be put to the test before Friday’s first workout of summer training.
The team announced Thursday that Jose Quintana suffered a cut on his left pitching thumb at his Miami home that required five stitches.
Quintana, whom the Cubs said cut his finger washing dishes, underwent microscopic surgery Thursday to repair a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his thumb.
Quintana, who can become a free agent after this season, is expected to resume his throwing program in two weeks, the team said. But that won’t be enough time for him to be ready for the start of the 60-game season on July 23 or July 24.
Quintana, who joined the Cubs in a July 2017 deadline trade with the White Sox, is 33-23 with a 4.23 ERA in 78 games (77 starts) with the Cubs.
Quintana’s injury likely means that Alec Mills will take his spot in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Tyler Chatwood and lefthander Jon Lester.
Landis’ name may not appear on MVP plaques: The baseball organization that presents the annual MVP awards will consider whether the name of former commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis should be pulled from future plaques.
“The issue is being addressed,” Jack O’Connell, longtime secretary-treasurer of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, said Wednesday. “It will definitely be put up for discussion.”
Former NL Most Valuable Players Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton this week told The Associated Press they would favor removing Landis’ name because of concerns over his handling of Black players.
“I could not agree more,” decorated writer and broadcaster Peter Gammons tweeted.
Meanwhile, a lively debate has popped up on social media about whose name should be on the plaque, if anyone at all. Among those being suggested are Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the only player to win the MVP in both leagues, Negro Leagues star Josh Gibson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, who signed Jackie Robinson.
Landis was hired in 1920 as MLB’s first commissioner. No Blacks played in the majors during his tenure that ended with his death in late 1944 — Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 and Larry Doby followed later that season.
Four Phillies on IL with no specific injury: The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Scott Kingery and pitchers Hector Neris, Ranger Suarez and Tommy Hunter on the 10-day injured list with no specified injuries.
The team opens camp on Friday, but the four players won’t be eligible to return until late next week at the earliest.
The Phillies had seven players test positive for COVID-19 last month, but manager Joe Girardi couldn’t answer whether any of the players were among them because of medical privacy.
Mets’ Davis stays off-site: Hitting coach Chili Davis will keep on working remotely when the New York Mets open summer training camp Friday.
The New York Post was first to report that the 60-year-old Davis won’t be on site at Citi Field for the beginning of practices because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Post, citing unidentified sources in its report, said Davis does not have the virus.
Davis is entering his second season as Mets hitting coach after holding the same position with Oakland, Boston and the Chicago Cubs. He played 19 seasons in the majors from 1981-99, batting .274 with 350 home runs, 1,372 RBIs and an .811 OPS with the Giants, Angels, Twins, Royals and Yankees.
Jays to train in Toronto: All 30 teams will train at their regular-season ballparks for the pandemic-shortened season after the Toronto Blue Jays received a Canadian federal government exemption on Thursday to work out at Rogers Centre.
Toronto will move camp from its spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida., where players reported for intake testing. The Blue Jays will create a quarantine environment at Rogers Centre and the adjoining Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, which overlooks the field.
This exemption does not cover the regular season and player travel between the U.S. and Canada. Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said the team hopes to know within 10 days where it will play regular season games.
MLB required an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21, two or three days before opening day. The border is expected to be closed well beyond then.
