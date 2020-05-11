MLB reportedly has tentative plan to return

Major League Baseball is inching closer to a blueprint for a potential 2020 season. MLB will hold a conference with all 30 club owners on Monday to discuss its plans, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. If the owners sign off on the nuts and bolts of the layout, MLB will present its proposal to the players’ union on Tuesday.
MLB still hopes to begin the season, which has not begun because of the coronavirus pandemic, in early July. That could allow for about an 80-game schedule. Spring training 2.0 would begin a few weeks before the proposed opening-day date.
The schedule would look different, in terms of matchups and opponents, than it would in a normal season. Teams would face opponents only from their own division and the same geographic division in the opposite league. In other words, a National League Central club like the Cardinals would only face teams from the NL Central (Cubs, Brewers, Reds, Pirates) and AL Central (Twins, Royals, White Sox, Indians, Tigers). The goal is to limit travel as much as possible amid the pandemic.
In addition, teams would open the season in as many home cities as possible. If teams are unable to do so, they can temporarily relocate to their spring training sites in Florida or Arizona, or Major League stadiums in other parts of the country.
An expanded postseason would follow the shortened season, featuring seven teams in each league instead of five. Under this proposal, the team with the best record in each league would receive a bye in the wild-card round and advance to the Division Series, per The Athletic’s report. The two other division winners and wild card with the best record would face the bottom three wild cards in a best-of-three wild-card round.
The season would also begin without fans in the ballparks.
But this blueprint, still unofficial, only will be possible if MLB and its players’ union come to a financial agreement. Major League Baseball believes it will end up spending more on player salaries than it would earn in revenue for every regular-season game played without fans, according to the report. On the other hand, the players’ union believes television revenue (including postseason TV) would greatly benefit the league’s financial position.
The players already agreed, in March, to prorate their salaries in a shortened season. Any effort to further reduce their pay will lead to added friction between the league and the union.
Even an official plan would be subject to change based on the forthcoming details of the coronavirus pandemic. Ultimately, MLB and the players are at the mercy of the outbreak when it comes to planning.
