CHICAGO • David Ross had a clear view of the Cubs’ sudden rise and gradual decline over the last five seasons, first as a backup catcher and then as a special assistant in the front office.
Now he’ll try to get them back on the path toward long-term success as the team’s 61st manager.
The familiarity of Ross, 42, with a franchise trying to rekindle the spark of the young core that won the 2016 World Series was a factor in the Cubs selecting him to replace Joe Maddon.
Ross’ agent and the Cubs were finalizing details of the agreement Wednesday, so the team has yet to announce his hiring. But Ross was the favorite throughout the 3½-week search, and his candidacy actually started to percolate during the first Cubs spring training for Maddon and Ross in 2015.
Ross had signed with the Cubs in December 2014, and the veteran catcher displayed his no-nonsense style during one of his first spring workouts by chastising first baseman Anthony Rizzo for not executing a rundown drill properly.
Ross quickly became a fan and clubhouse favorite, affectionately dubbed “Grandpa” by Rizzo, and he played the final two seasons of a 15-year career with the Cubs, culminating with a home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Indians.
Those attributes could serve him well as he follows Maddon, whose five-year tenure included four consecutive playoff berths (2015-18), three straight National League Championship Series appearances (2015-17) and the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.
In hiring Ross, the Cubs have faith he will be able to maximize and mesh the skills of individuals into a successful unit while holding players more accountable for any mistakes or shortcomings.
The latter duty — which Ross performed masterfully during his two seasons as a Cubs player — wasn’t carried out this season by several players. That often left Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward or Kyle Schwarber to assess a loss in which they played little or no role.
In past seasons, those tough-love chats were performed by coaches Dave Martinez and Brandon Hyde, who are now managing the Nationals and Orioles, respectively.
“It’s going to be like walking into a hornet’s nest,” one former coach said.
Ross will be reunited with 10 players from the 2016 championship team, and at least half of them expressed support for him hours after Maddon’s departure became official Sept. 29.
“Whoever that (next manager) is, if it is Rossy, I’m sure we’ll butt heads just like I did with Joe,” pitcher Jon Lester said. “At the same time, I’ll respect the hell out of him. And he’s my boss. He makes the decision, he makes the decision. And you have to respect that.”
But it’s uncertain whether Ross will get a chance to manage all 10. The Cubs might need to trade at least one of their core players — perhaps Bryant or Javier Baez — to address pitching and hitting needs and fill voids caused by a lack of homegrown pitching depth.
Ross is expected to connect with all of his players, just as he did as a rookie in 2002 with the Dodgers, who drafted him out of the University of Florida in the seventh round in 1998.
“He related to everyone in the locker room,” said former White Sox manager Robin Ventura, who concluded his playing career as a teammate of Ross with the Dodgers in 2003-04. “As a young player, he got it. He can connect with a lot of guys.”
Spending the last three seasons as a special assistant — duties that included scouting free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel — allowed Ross to get acclimated to all facets of the baseball operations department, including research and development that will provide him with analytical tidbits.
One of Ross’ first moves may involve tweaking the coaching staff. Bench coach Mark Loretta and first base coach Will Venable, both of whom interviewed for the manager job, also have interviewed for similar positions with the Padres and Giants, respectively.
Should Loretta depart, there would be a groundswell of local support for former Cubs manager Jim Riggleman as his successor.
Jerry Narron, who managed Ross with the Reds in 2006-07 and has served as the Diamondbacks bench coach the last three seasons, also would be a cohesive fit if Loretta leaves.
The Cubs selected Ross shortly after conducting second interviews with him and Astros bench coach Joe Espada. In addition to Loretta and Venable, the Cubs also interviewed former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and former Yankees and Marlins manager Joe Girardi. Also a former Cubs catcher, Girardi has been linked to managerial openings with the Phillies and Mets.
Cubs President Theo Epstein chose not to extend Maddon’s contract after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014, blowing a 3½-game lead in the NL Central with 47 games left. They went 19-27 in one-run games and 20-36 in road night games, and Epstein said their 73.8% contact rate was the worst in baseball.
One day after parting with Maddon, Epstein said the next Cubs manager “will be a success if he can get the most out of each player.”
“It’s an obvious goal,” Epstein said, “but we want to make sure the players we have, we’re developing them and creating an environment where they can continue to grow and thrive. If we have players who can be successful major-league players, we have to find a way to make it here.”