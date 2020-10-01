On Oct. 1, 1944, the St. Louis Browns shocked the baseball world. Here's the only guy who saw it coming.

They rose to each occasion. And when the pinch came, with the supposedly overpowering Tigers as rivals, they outlasted and outgamed them at the finish. It was an earned and deserved victory, achieved against general opinion and in the face of handicaps.

And, In the history of the American League, we can find no parallel and no club that did more with seemingly less, than the Browns have just accomplished,… You’ll just have to take off your hats to a team that hit the canvas three times and then bounced up to lick the enemy.

Yes, but What Will The Cards Do to ’Em.

THE Browns will graduate into a world series with the “supermen” of the National League, the Cardinals, starting Wednesday.… Friends of the Browns look on this encounter with about the same confidence fans had as to the team’s chances of winning the American League pennant at the start of the 1944 season…. They sympathize but doubt. One fan last night said the odds ought to be 5 to 1 against the Browns.… And perhaps that’s the right idea.… We don’t share the view.… Nor do the professionals who lay odds against World Series baseball.

The Cards are 1 to 2 and the Browns 16 to 10, against. But if the Browns first game, the odds situation will be materially changed.