130 years ago, the Cardinals franchise played its first game. We were there to cover it.

In 1892, the Cardinals joined the National League as the St. Louis Browns. They had existed for the previous 10 in one form or another as part of the American Association. When this current franchise talks about its anniversaries and its overall records, it always starts at 1892 and moves forward.

On April 12, 1892, more than 8,000 fans gathered at Sportsman’s Park to see the St. Louis Browns face Cap Anson’s Chicago Cubs. Cliff Carroll homered for the pre-Cardinals in a 14-10 loss. Kid Gleason, the opening day starter, went 20-24 that season in 47 games (45 starts) that season. Here is our original coverage.

The base ball championship season was inaugurated at Sportsman's Park yesterday afternoon in the presence of 8,160 spectators, the largest attendance at any opening game in the country.

The contest was not a brilliant one by any means, and the home club did not make a particularly favorable impression, there being a woeful lack of team work. However, they may pick up in this respect. Glasscock himself was particularly off yesterday and played a miserable fielding game.

It was a slugging contest in which the visitors outslugged St. Louis. In fact the Browns are scarcely a match for Chicago. Anson and Jimmy Ryan for Chicago and Cliff Carroll for St. Louis all hit for home runs.

Gumbert, the Chicago pitcher, was injured in the third inning and gave way to Hutchinson and Gleason was batted so hard in the seventh that Breitenstein went in in the eighth inning. Dahlen's work on third base for the visitors was a feature of the game. Pinkney, Crooks, Carroll and Brodie also must be given credit for good work.

Werden opened for the Browns in the first by hitting to center and stealing second. Pinkney then drove the leather into deep center and Werden scored. Wllmot opened up for the visitors by hitting safely past short. Dahlen was hit by the pitcher and Ryan sacrificed, advancing Wilmot and Dahlen each a base. Anson went to first on Glasscock's fumble, which also scored Wilmot, and Dungan slashed the ball into left for three bases, scoring Dahlen and Anson. Canavan struck out, but Cooney singled into deep center, scoring Dungan.

After the Browns drew blank in the second. Dahlen scored on a safe hit, Ryan's sacrifice and Dungan's two-bagger. Chicago added two more to their score in the third.

With two men out in the third, the Browns made quite a spurt. A series of errors by Anson's pets, with Brodie's single, Cooney's base on balls and some steals yielded Glasscock's men four runs. Chicago also scored twice in this inning.

Carroll lifted the sphere into the right-field bleachers in the seventh, and scored before it was recovered. Chicago however "cinched' their victory in this inning by rolling up five runs. They followed this up in the next inning by registering two runs.

The summary was as follows:

Chicago, 14; Browns, 10.

Base hits: Chicago, 14; Browns, 10. Errors: Chicago, 8; Browns, 5.

Batteries:Chicago. Gumbert, Hutchinson and Schriver; Browns. Gleason. Breitenstein and Buckley. Umpire Sheridan.

Time of game: 3 hours, 30 minutes.