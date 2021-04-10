15 years ago: Busch III opened to rave reviews. Here's how Joe Strauss covered it

"To me it was huge, because there were a lot of times last season where I got a ground ball and one of the runs scored," Mulder said. "So to get those strikeouts there, at least the first one with one out, that was my focus. That was probably the biggest inning in the game."

Center fielder Jim Edmonds helped Mulder with a tumbling catch against Brady Clark to open the fifth inning. Third baseman Scott Rolen then robbed pinch hitter Jeff Cirillo with a backhanded, diving stop of his grounder to lead off the eighth. Rolen finished the play by throwing to first from his knees.

The Cardinals tied the score in the third inning with Pujols' fourth home run and catcher Yadier Molina's line drive sacrifice fly to score Rolen. A former designated hitter when not pitching at Michigan State, Mulder became the game-winning run after walking to lead off the fourth. Rolen's one-out, bases-loaded double scored him and David Eckstein for a 4-2 lead.

Calling Monday "kind of the same" as Philadelphia, Mulder added, "I got a few more double plays and I didn't make the one mistake late in the game. After we took the 4-2 lead I just tried to stay focused and make good pitches, because as mad as I was after that first game I was not about to let that happen again."