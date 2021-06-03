17 years ago, Yadier Molina was an instant hit in his debut with the Cardinals

"We're going to go one game at a time, one series at a time," La Russa said.

Molina, a righthanded hitter, was one of eight righthanded batters who faced Pittsburgh lefthander Oliver Perez on Thursday.

Plus, McKay and Williams had struggled working together when Williams started in Houston last week.

Molina has been with the Cardinals during the last two spring trainings and had impressed La Russa, pitching coach Dave Duncan and Matheny.

"He's an excellent receiver and thrower," La Russa said. "He has a lot of poise and maturity beyond his age and experience. And he's got the kind of stroke where he can get some base hits."

La Russa said that with the makeup of the Cardinals' staff being mostly veterans, "we're going to encourage them to take charge. But there's more for (Molina) to do than just go out there and play."

Duncan and La Russa said Molina would get all the help he needed from the bench, but Duncan added, "He's not intimidated by the major leaguers. He should do all right.."